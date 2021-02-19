News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:30 PM February 19, 2021   
Harold Hill Deer Aid group angry at development plans passed by Havering Council

The Harold Hill Deer Aid group are dismayed by recently-passed plans to build five homes on an area of land populated by deer who have grazed in the area for years. - Credit: AK Hussain Photography 2021

Conservationists claim that plans to build new homes in Harold Hill are going to ruin the habitat of deer who roam the area.

Despite receiving 185 objections - and only one comment in support - an application to build five houses on the land adjacent to Priory Road was granted at the council's planning committee meeting on February 11.

But members of the Harold Hill Deer Aid group - already worried by pre-existing welfare issues - have voiced their concerns about the future of these much-loved local animals.

Group founder Cllr Jan Sargent said: "For us, the threat of this development has triggered a very real concern. The area they are planning to use is not a patch of disused land without any value, this area is a wildlife corridor, a natural wildlife pathway to and from Dagnam Park Nature Reserve."

In response, the council said "there is no evidence" of deer living on the land set for development, adding: "Deer naturally roam, graze and may occasionally pass through the open space in the area as they forage for vegetation. The areas of vegetation at the site boundaries and on the adjoining Carters Brook will remain unaffected by the development."

Harold Hill Deer Aid group angry at development plans passed by Havering Council

The plans passed despite 185 objections being made to the scheme. - Credit: AK Hussain Photography 2021

You may also want to watch:

Yet the Harold Hill Deer Aid group - now boasting some 2,000 members - is not convinced. Cllr Sargent believes the "disruption and disturbance" caused by the development will have "a massive impact" on the deer, who may even be forced onto "extremely busy roads" as a result.

Deer safety is one aspect of the group's concern; another is how this will impact the community: "This decision will break so many hearts at a time when people are already extremely low. For some, becoming so close to our deer and nature has helped with depression and anxieties.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless people receive Covid vaccine at YMCA Romford
  2. 2 Scrap metal Spitfire created by Rainham artist set for TV screens
  3. 3 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  1. 4 More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east London
  2. 5 Covid deaths continue to fall at Queen's and King George hospitals
  3. 6 Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch
  4. 7 Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area
  5. 8 Havering residents to face council tax increase
  6. 9 Can you help return keys of stolen disability car found in Romford?
  7. 10 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

"You just need to look at the sheer joy on people’s faces as they look upon such majestic creatures. To be so close to wildlife in a free natural setting is an experience many will never forget. How could they possibly even think of ripping these experiences away from us?"

The group vows to continue the fight.


Environment
Housing
Council
Havering News
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Friends and colleagues of PC Sukh Singh have paid tribute to "one of the good guys" who died after contracting Covid-19, aged 46. 

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to 'top bloke' police officer died from Covid-19 at 46

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Ockendon Kennels, North Ockendon

Developer to pay council £462k instead of providing affordable homes on...

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
London General Omnibus Company c. 1903

Nostalgia

Heritage: Romford's first bus service

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
John Scott

Ice Hockey

‘You wear it well’: Rod Stewart's son Liam dons Raiders shirt

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus