Harold Hill councillor calls for more support in objecting proposed Gooshays Gardens development

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2019

Resdients are protesting the proposed development in Gooshays Gardens, Harold Hill. Picture: Jan Sargent

Jan Sargent

A councillor is encouraging residents to send in their objections to a proposal for a new development, in a last bid to help save a beloved open space.

A plan to destroy Gooshays Gardens, Harold Hill, in order to build 64 houses and car parking on the site, was made by the council earlier this year.

A decision is due to be made next week and Councillor Jan Sargent wants residents to express their views on the matter before its too late.

She said: "We need them [the council] all to know how disgusted we are at them wanting to take away a much needed children's play area.

"To develop an open green space which was purposely placed there by the original designers of Harold Hill who recognised the need for an area where children can play and the community could socialise without the need to travel would be a travesty.

"Not to mention the extra pressure this would cause to an already struggling infrastructure."

To make an objection, email to planning@havering.gov.uk and reference P0310.19.

