Harold Hill community groups combine to clean up Central Park

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:01 PM May 25, 2021   
Central Park clean up Harold Hill

Members from Friends of Central Park, Harold Hill Wombles and Harold Hill Deer Aid joined forces with local residents to clean up Central Park on Sunday (May 23). - Credit: Jan Sargent

A number of Harold Hill community groups have joined forces to clean up Central Park.

Marshalled by Gooshays ward councillor Jan Sargent, members from Friends of Central Park, Harold Hill Wombles and Harold Hill Deer Aid combined to clear rubbish from the green space.

Clean up at Harold Hill park

Friends of Central Park were one of the residents groups involved in the litter picking initiative. - Credit: Jan Sargent

Local residents also got involved over the weekend. 

Cllr Sargent said the group was surprised by the amount of rubbish they found, particularly in the brook. 

She was really pleased by the turnout, which she believes points to the fact that there are "lots of community-minded people here in Harold Hill".

Harold Hill park clean up

Two employees from BTS property pictured with Cllr Jan Sargent. - Credit: Jan Sargent

Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) would normally attend the litter pick, but the campaign group were helping with the fair at Harrow Lodge Park.

Cllr Sargent extended her gratitude to Crow Metals in Romford and BTS Property Solutions in Harold Hill for donating Hi-Vis jackets and little pickers to the group.

Harold Hill clean up

The rubbish collected by the group by the end of their clean-up mission. - Credit: Jan Sargent


Environment News
Harold Hill News
Havering News

