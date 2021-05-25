Harold Hill community groups combine to clean up Central Park
- Credit: Jan Sargent
A number of Harold Hill community groups have joined forces to clean up Central Park.
Marshalled by Gooshays ward councillor Jan Sargent, members from Friends of Central Park, Harold Hill Wombles and Harold Hill Deer Aid combined to clear rubbish from the green space.
Local residents also got involved over the weekend.
Cllr Sargent said the group was surprised by the amount of rubbish they found, particularly in the brook.
She was really pleased by the turnout, which she believes points to the fact that there are "lots of community-minded people here in Harold Hill".
Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) would normally attend the litter pick, but the campaign group were helping with the fair at Harrow Lodge Park.
Cllr Sargent extended her gratitude to Crow Metals in Romford and BTS Property Solutions in Harold Hill for donating Hi-Vis jackets and little pickers to the group.