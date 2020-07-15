Search

Pedestrian killed in Harold Hill collision is named

PUBLISHED: 18:08 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 15 July 2020

Mark Henry died after being hit by a car in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Met Police

Mark Henry died after being hit by a car in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Met Police

The man who died after being hit by a car in Harold Hill at the weekend has been named as Mark Henry, 58, from Romford.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called just after midnight on Saturday morning, July 11 to reports of a car in collision with two pedestrians in Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road.

Mr Henry was, despite the efforts of paramedics, pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, also a 58-year-old man, was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.

The 36-year-old driver of the car did not stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was taken to a police station and has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Mr Henry’s family said: “Mark will be greatly missed and was much loved by his sister, two brothers and his extended family and was taken too soon in this road traffic collision.“

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car leaving the scene.

Officers also ask that anyone who was driving in the area, and who has a dashcam, check their footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collison Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 105/11Jul.

Most Read

Rainham MP demands investigation as secret recording captures Havering Council leader’s plan to change local boundaries

A covert audio recording of a private Tory meeting in February has leaked, revealing councillors discussed plans to use boundary changes for their own political advantage.

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Tesco Gallows Corner open after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Trial opening of Romford Market on Sundays set to begin

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

