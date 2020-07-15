Pedestrian killed in Harold Hill collision is named

Mark Henry died after being hit by a car in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill in the early hours of Saturday. Picture: Met Police Archant

The man who died after being hit by a car in Harold Hill at the weekend has been named as Mark Henry, 58, from Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called just after midnight on Saturday morning, July 11 to reports of a car in collision with two pedestrians in Petersfield Avenue, at the junction with St Neots Road.

Mr Henry was, despite the efforts of paramedics, pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, also a 58-year-old man, was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

The 36-year-old driver of the car did not stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was taken to a police station and has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Mr Henry’s family said: “Mark will be greatly missed and was much loved by his sister, two brothers and his extended family and was taken too soon in this road traffic collision.“

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car leaving the scene.

Officers also ask that anyone who was driving in the area, and who has a dashcam, check their footage for anything that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collison Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 105/11Jul.