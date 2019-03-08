Search

Harold Hill Co-op to re-open after £895,000 refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2019

The revamped Co-op in Harold Hill will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, Costa Coffee machine, award winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery. Photo: Jon Super

The revamped Co-op in Harold Hill will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, Costa Coffee machine, award winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery. Photo: Jon Super

Jon Super

The Co-op in Farnham Road is re-opening tomorrow following a major refurbishment.

Launching on March 28, the revamped Co-op will bring a funding boost through its membership scheme, with the shop donating 1 per cent of member’s purchases to charities including Harold Wood Primary School Association, Kingdom Storehouse which runs a foodbank in Harold Hill and Wipe Away Those Tears in Romford.

Ajad Miah, store manager, said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Romford and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.”

Lisa Boyce, area manager, added: “Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

