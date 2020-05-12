Search

Advanced search

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 May 2020

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

St Thomas JSOC

The parish priest of St Thomas Jacobite Syrian Orthodox in Harold Hill has died after testing positive to coronavirus.

From left to right: Fr Abin Markose, assistant vicar, Fr Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu, councillor Jan Sargent, Dr Mathews Mor Antheemos , patriarchal vicar of the UK, and Biju Jacob, Ireland diocese and treasurer of St Thomas JSO Church. Picture: St Thomas JSOCFrom left to right: Fr Abin Markose, assistant vicar, Fr Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu, councillor Jan Sargent, Dr Mathews Mor Antheemos , patriarchal vicar of the UK, and Biju Jacob, Ireland diocese and treasurer of St Thomas JSO Church. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Fr Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu, who was 52, had dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others.

He died on Wednesday May 6, after falling ill the Friday before. He was admitted to Worthing Hospital just a day before he died.

Originally from Kerala, India, he worked as a hospital chaplain for Western Sussex Hospitals Trust, as well as his work at St Thomas.

A spokesman from the hospital trust said: “Fr Dr Biji worked tirelessly to meet the spiritual and religious needs of our patients, their loved ones and all of us.”

The parish priest died on Wednesday May 6 due to coronavirus at a hospital in Worthing. Picture: St Thomas JSOCThe parish priest died on Wednesday May 6 due to coronavirus at a hospital in Worthing. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

The priest’s brother, Diji said: “Biji loved what he did and was always there to support others.

You may also want to watch:

“As well as working at Worthing Hospital and in Portsmouth, Biji travelled the country to lead services for people who wanted to pray together.

“He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.”

Fr Dr Biji celebrated 24 years of service in July at St Thomas and he worked hard to initiate many community projects, such as recently creating free grocery kits for the community during the crisis and advising the vulnerable in Harold Hill on how to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Young people of St Thomas remember him as a “great teacher,” a “father figure,” and an “amazing human and role model, who touched the lives of every he met”.

Friend and colleague Basil John, charity co-ordinator of St Thomas said: “He was a pillar of support for the NHS team, who were giving emotional and spiritual care to people at the end of their lives in the absence of loved ones.

“He created several videos to comfort and keep frontline key workers motivated during this time of crisis.

“He never took leave as he was determined to be available for those in need.”

Church member and NHS worker, Jincy Bino Vaithara Elias said: “While we clap hands and beat pots and pans for doctors and nurses, let us not forget the hospital chaplains of all faiths.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two more charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

‘Cancellation of local democracy’: Havering councillors call for re-introduction of meetings during Covid-19 crisis

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

Second World War veteran Ken Hay talks about his wartime experiences to residents in River Drive, Upminster. Picture: Mike Jones

Video: Huge fire at Rainham business park

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 17 calls to the fire. Picture: Amar Raithatha

Most Read

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two more charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

‘Cancellation of local democracy’: Havering councillors call for re-introduction of meetings during Covid-19 crisis

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

Second World War veteran Ken Hay talks about his wartime experiences to residents in River Drive, Upminster. Picture: Mike Jones

Video: Huge fire at Rainham business park

The brigade’s 999 control officers took 17 calls to the fire. Picture: Amar Raithatha

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

Raiders join online gaming trend as they take on fans

JJ Pitchley attacks against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)
Drive 24