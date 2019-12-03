Video

Harold Hill Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton turns on the Harold Hill Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

Families and friends danced in the street as Harold Hill turned on its Christmas lights with a festive switch-on event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton dancing at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton dancing at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton turned on the Christmas Lights with the help of Pippa's Army and Disney characters in the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, December 2.

Visitors enjoyed performances from Mikee, The Starshine Dance School and the Five Star Boxing Club.

Children from Broadford Primary School in Faringdon Avenue and Mead Primary School in Amersham Road also kept guests entertained by singing some Christmas carols.

Councillor Jan Sargent told the Recorder: "Seeing all of those smiley faces made all of the hard work and effort worthwhile.

"I want to give a special mention to our sponsors Harold Wood Funeral Services, Harrison Wipes, Tops Barbers and Domino's Pizza.

"An extra special mention to everyone who came together to enable this event to take place.

Children from Mead School singing carols at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears Children from Mead School singing carols at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears

"We have so many generous lovely people in our community. I feel very proud to be part of it."

On Saturday, December 7, the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre returns starting at 10am.