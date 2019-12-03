Search

Advanced search

Video

Harold Hill Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 December 2019

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton turns on the Harold Hill Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton turns on the Harold Hill Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Families and friends danced in the street as Harold Hill turned on its Christmas lights with a festive switch-on event.

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton dancing at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken MearsHavering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton dancing at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton turned on the Christmas Lights with the help of Pippa's Army and Disney characters in the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, December 2.

Visitors enjoyed performances from Mikee, The Starshine Dance School and the Five Star Boxing Club.

Children from Broadford Primary School in Faringdon Avenue and Mead Primary School in Amersham Road also kept guests entertained by singing some Christmas carols.

Councillor Jan Sargent told the Recorder: "Seeing all of those smiley faces made all of the hard work and effort worthwhile.

"I want to give a special mention to our sponsors Harold Wood Funeral Services, Harrison Wipes, Tops Barbers and Domino's Pizza.

"An extra special mention to everyone who came together to enable this event to take place.

Children from Mead School singing carols at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken MearsChildren from Mead School singing carols at the Harold Hill Christmas lights turn on. Picture: Ken Mears

"We have so many generous lovely people in our community. I feel very proud to be part of it."

On Saturday, December 7, the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre returns starting at 10am.

Related articles

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Hornchurch crash out of Essex Senior Cup to Chelmsforfd

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Harold Hill Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton turns on the Harold Hill Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Japanese film crew apologises to Romford residents who weren’t interviewed for Brexit segment

The Crown pub where Japanese public broadcaster NHK filmed a news segment on Brexit. Picture: Google Maps

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS trust’s chief nurse awarded honorary doctorate by UEL

Kathryn Halford OBE, centre, with vice chancellor and president Prof Amanda Broderick and chancellor Shabir Randeree CBE. Picture: UEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists