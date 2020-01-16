Harold Hill chosen to select Havering's first Local Area Coordinators

Havering Council is launching a new initiative aimed at giving neighbourhoods more of a community feel this month - and it will first be trialled in Harold Hill.

The people of Harold Hill will work with the council over the coming months to recruit Havering's first Local Area Coordinators - locally-based people who have exceptional knowledge of their community and are considered as the "go to" person who can help with a range of needs.

A group of local residents have formed a steering group to help pick the lucky few.

Coordinators' roles are to support a range of people including those with mental health needs, those who are isolated or those living with long-term health conditions.

They will also work with local organisations who introduce them to people who might benefit from their support.

This might include local cafes, local GPs, faith groups, or charities.

Councillor Jason Frost, Havering's cabinet member for health and adult care services, said: "We knew that Harold Hill would be the perfect place for Local Area Coordination to start in Havering as there is a huge amount of community spirit here and neighbours really look out for one another.

"This is about helping communities to identify their strengths and supporting people to achieve their wishes and dreams for their local area.

"It is about working with people experiencing complex issues to reach their vision of a good life, with the support of their community and the people around them."

If you live in Harold Hill, and would like to be involved in deciding who your Local Area Coordinator is, contact rebecca.amy-smith@havering.gov.uk

If you would be interested in becoming a Local Area Coordinator, there is an open evening to find out more at Harold Hill Library on Monday, January 27 from 6-8pm.

Other parts of Havering will be following in the footsteps of Harold Hill and the council is exploring which areas will be next for Local Area Coordination.