Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain

Kai Parillon, 12, received a standing ovation from the crowd after he sang Motown classics at a Corralejo pub. - Credit: Janine Clarke

A Harold Hill 12-year-old has received standing ovations and praise from Fuerteventura locals after he performed karaoke classics such as Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

Kai Parillon performed in The Talk of the Town pub in Corralejo on October 27 after travelling there for a 10-day holiday with his mum Janine Clarke the day before.

The youngster attends a performing arts school in Romford as well as Marshalls Park Academy, and according to Janine he has always has a passion for singing.

This led her to ask the pub’s owner Tracy if he could get up and sing, something which she said “they don’t have in England”.

Calling him an “old soul” Janine said Kai has an admiration for Motown music and the first song he chose to sing was the Jackson 5's Who’s Loving You.

“The room went silent and he received a standing ovation,” said Janine.

She added: “After his performance The Talk of the Town shared his video on Facebook saying he is an incredible singer and it went viral.”

A video of Kai performing ABC by the Jackson 5 has more than 1,000 views on The Talk of the Town's Facebook page.

Following his performance, bars in the town contacted Janine to her ask if Kai could come down and sing.

She added: “He has now sung at most of the top bars here. It’s has been amazing and I am such a proud mum.

“It’s so heartwarming to know people took time out of their day to come and watch him sing.”

Jesting that she would normally tell Kai to "shut up" when he is singing in his room, Janine said his performances in Spain have wowed her.

“I never actually realised how good his voice is, and he has even had people giving him money.

“He’s such a good boy and it’s lovely as a mum to get feedback that he is a star, yet he is so humble and would give me a hug as soon as he came off stage.”

Inspired by people who have told her to continue Kai’s singing as a career, Janine said she is “definitely” going to do something when they arrive back home in Harold Hill.