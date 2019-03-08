Gallery

Harold Hill and Dagenham volunteers raise funds for Take a Knife Save a Life with charity football match

People held a minute's silence at the charity football match in memory of Jodie Chesney who was fatally stabbed in Harold Hill. Her family also attended the event. Picture: Andrew Ruff Archant

Residents competed in a special football tournament to raise funds for a charity that aims to provide a safe presence on the streets of Harold Hill and surrounding areas.

Jak Woodstock from Harold Hill and Gary Sheppard from Dagenham organised a charity football match on Sunday, July 14 in aid of the Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) charity.

The volunteers take part in TAKSAL's regular street patrols which provide people with an opportunity to anonymously dispose of knives.

Before the games began, the footballers held a minute's silence in memory of Jodie Chesney who died after she was stabbed in Harold Hill.

In addition to the tournament, guests enjoyed a barbecue, raffle, green screen photographer and glitter facepainting at the King George Playing Fields in Eastern Avenue West, Romford.

The Potential FC team won the tournament with the Briar United team taking second place.

Jak said: "It was a great day and everyone said they had a good time. We raised about £640 with the football tournament.

"We had a lot of donations from local businesses who supported our raffle.

"I know the founders of the charity quite well and I noticed as were expanding that we were lacking in resources."

The funds will go towards providing equipment for the volunteers including first aid kits and stab proof vests.