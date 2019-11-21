Search

Children in Need: Harold Court Primary School pupils raise more than £200 with bake off

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 November 2019

Pupils at Harold Court Primary School in Harold Wood baked cakes for children in need. Picture: Harold Court Primary School

Archant

Pupils at a Harold Wood primary school put their baking skills to the test to raise money for Children in Need.

Harold Court Primary School in Church Road hosted a Bake Off event on Friday, November 15 and joined schools around the country who took part in Children in Need fundraiser events.

Students raised £292 by baking their own treats at home and then selling them after school on Friday.

Cathryn Smith, design and technology lead at the school, told the Recorder: "We set the children of Harold Court a challenge to get baking in aid of Children in Need.

"The effort from our children and families was outstanding and the teachers had such a hard time choosing winners from the numerous entries we received.

"The votes will be counted and the winners will be announced in assemblies next week."

