News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Schoolchildren dress up as their dream job for inaugural Aspiration Week

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:45 PM May 5, 2021   
Jack dressed as chef

Harold Court Primary School pupils, including Jack (above) dressed up for Aspirations Week - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

Children from a Romford primary school enjoyed dressing up as an employee in their dream job at the end of a week-long careers week. 

Harold Court Primary School's Aspiration Week, which ended on April 30, included speakers from different industries and activities and explored gender inequalities and stereotypes in the workplace. 

Tilly dressed as doctor

Dr Tilly took excellent care of her teddy - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

Curriculum lead and organiser Lauren King explained the whole school was involved in the week and many teachers helped to make it happen. 

She told this paper: “I thought it was a huge success. 

“There was a buzz around the school and the children really enjoyed dressing up. 

You may also want to watch:

“It was brilliant, everyone had so much fun.” 

Tillie, Alfie & Victoria

Tillie, Alfie and Victoria dressed to impress - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

One aim of the week was to expose children to careers they might not have considered, and speakers included the mayor of Romford John Mylod and female community activator Maddison Hooper from West Ham United FC. 

Councillor John Mylod

Mayor of Havering Councillor John Mylod spoke to the pupils as part of Aspiration Week - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital after falling 'from height' in Romford
  2. 2 Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away
  3. 3 Horses die after Upminster stables blaze
  1. 4 New Romford author speaks out about feeling 'invisible' as a black father
  2. 5 What is changing as lockdown eases on May 17?
  3. 6 Rainham primary school creates Sir Captain Tom display
  4. 7 Jailed: Armed robber who targeted banks and Post Office
  5. 8 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
  6. 9 Romford cinemas announce reopening plans after lockdown
  7. 10 Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market

One Year 4 pupil said: “We got to see different people and learn about their jobs.   

“Also, I liked that we got to dress up and we also played 'guess what the teacher wanted to be.'" 

Charlie dressed as pilot

Charlie has high hopes for the future - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O'Neill added: “Following a very difficult time in education, Aspiration Week has reignited our love for learning and the children have used skills that they will continue to use as long learners.   

“For many, they have understood the importance of working hard to aspire to be what they want to be.” 

Lily dressed as teacher

Lily gave a class performance as a teacher - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

The week was supported by Primary Futures, part of charity Education and Employers. 

Primary Futures connects primary schools with volunteers from a range of careers who speak to pupils about their jobs. 

The charity says meeting people from a wide range of careers is particularly important for children from disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have met role models in different fields.  

Jess drawing of mayor

The mayor's talk made a lasting impression on would-be artist Jess - Credit: Harold Court Primary School

The charity’s research in 2018 found gender and social stereotyping starts at a very early age, with 20 times as many boys aiming to be in the armed forces or firefighting services compared with girls.  

It also found that over 20 times the number of girls aspired to be involved in the fashion industry than boys. 
 

 
 

Education News
West Ham United
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emily Peterson

Queen's Hospital

Queen's hospital nurse Emily Petersen helps dying man Facetime family

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
'Harmony Grass', the British pop group that changed it's name from 'Tony Rivers and the Castaways',

Heritage | Opinion

Heritage: The bands which got Hornchurch bopping in the swinging 60s

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
geese

RSPCA appeal after 'appalling' Rainham gosling attack

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Iris Pearson

Queen's Hospital

Rainham woman who died of Covid 'likely' caught virus in hospital

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus