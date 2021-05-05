Schoolchildren dress up as their dream job for inaugural Aspiration Week
Children from a Romford primary school enjoyed dressing up as an employee in their dream job at the end of a week-long careers week.
Harold Court Primary School's Aspiration Week, which ended on April 30, included speakers from different industries and activities and explored gender inequalities and stereotypes in the workplace.
Curriculum lead and organiser Lauren King explained the whole school was involved in the week and many teachers helped to make it happen.
She told this paper: “I thought it was a huge success.
“There was a buzz around the school and the children really enjoyed dressing up.
“It was brilliant, everyone had so much fun.”
One aim of the week was to expose children to careers they might not have considered, and speakers included the mayor of Romford John Mylod and female community activator Maddison Hooper from West Ham United FC.
One Year 4 pupil said: “We got to see different people and learn about their jobs.
“Also, I liked that we got to dress up and we also played 'guess what the teacher wanted to be.'"
Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O'Neill added: “Following a very difficult time in education, Aspiration Week has reignited our love for learning and the children have used skills that they will continue to use as long learners.
“For many, they have understood the importance of working hard to aspire to be what they want to be.”
The week was supported by Primary Futures, part of charity Education and Employers.
Primary Futures connects primary schools with volunteers from a range of careers who speak to pupils about their jobs.
The charity says meeting people from a wide range of careers is particularly important for children from disadvantaged backgrounds who may not have met role models in different fields.
The charity’s research in 2018 found gender and social stereotyping starts at a very early age, with 20 times as many boys aiming to be in the armed forces or firefighting services compared with girls.
It also found that over 20 times the number of girls aspired to be involved in the fashion industry than boys.