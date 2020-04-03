Search

There With You: Harold Court Primary School pupils create rainbows to provide community cheer

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 April 2020

Ryan and Lily Rummell with their rainbow. Picture: Lyn Rummell

Ryan and Lily Rummell with their rainbow. Picture: Lyn Rummell

Lyn Rummell

Pupils from a primary school in Harold Wood have created rainbows to give people some cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

Eight-year-old Logan O'Shea's rainbow. Picture: Sarah O'SheaEight-year-old Logan O'Shea's rainbow. Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Children from Harold Court Primary School have been busy at home decorating the rainbows and putting them in windows to make people smile.

Among those who have done this are eight-year-old Logan O’Shea, Lily and Ryan Rummell and Dennis Johns, four.

The school, in Church Road, said on its Twitter account that year six teacher Mary Donnelly-Symes has also created a giant rainbow on the fence outside the school to “put a smile on our whole community’s faces”.

Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O’Neill said: “These are challenging times that I never thought I would have to face in my teaching career.

Dennis Johns, four, with his rainbow. Picture: @gogojojo83Dennis Johns, four, with his rainbow. Picture: @gogojojo83

“However, my children, my staff, my parents and our community have been amazing and the rainbows are helping to keep everyone’s spirits up.”

You may also want to watch:

The large rainbow outside Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary SchoolThe large rainbow outside Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary School

Rainbows at Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary SchoolRainbows at Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary School

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as a ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Mayor of Havering criticises housing association after it rejects his call for rent break for Orchard Village tenants

Councillor Michael Deon Burton Picture: April Roach.

