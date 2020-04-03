There With You: Harold Court Primary School pupils create rainbows to provide community cheer

Ryan and Lily Rummell with their rainbow. Picture: Lyn Rummell Lyn Rummell

Pupils from a primary school in Harold Wood have created rainbows to give people some cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

Eight-year-old Logan O'Shea's rainbow. Picture: Sarah O'Shea Eight-year-old Logan O'Shea's rainbow. Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Children from Harold Court Primary School have been busy at home decorating the rainbows and putting them in windows to make people smile.

Among those who have done this are eight-year-old Logan O’Shea, Lily and Ryan Rummell and Dennis Johns, four.

The school, in Church Road, said on its Twitter account that year six teacher Mary Donnelly-Symes has also created a giant rainbow on the fence outside the school to “put a smile on our whole community’s faces”.

Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O’Neill said: “These are challenging times that I never thought I would have to face in my teaching career.

Dennis Johns, four, with his rainbow. Picture: @gogojojo83 Dennis Johns, four, with his rainbow. Picture: @gogojojo83

“However, my children, my staff, my parents and our community have been amazing and the rainbows are helping to keep everyone’s spirits up.”

The large rainbow outside Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary School The large rainbow outside Harold Court Primary School. Picture: Harold Court Primary School