Search

Advanced search

Residents warned not to go trick or treating this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 15:04 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 29 October 2020

People have been encouraged not to go trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

People have been encouraged not to go trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Havering residents have been urged not to go trick or treating to celebrate Halloween this year.

Traditional activities risk breaking Covid-19 restrictions, such as not meeting other households indoors, and spreading the virus, according to a Havering Council spokesperson.

You may also want to watch:

The council will instead be hosting virtual events on its Facebook and YouTube pages, including pumpkin decorating and face painting tutorials.

Dr Mark Ansell, director of public health, said: “Trick or treating is a high risk activity that can cause the virus to spread further – if several people are putting their hands into buckets or bowls of sweets, there is a risk of transmitting the virus.

“It’s also important to appreciate that many people in their homes are trying to reduce social contact and will not want visitors.”

Chief inspector Kevin Weeden said neighbourhood policing teams will be on patrol and urged people to abide by the rules.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering men bounce back to winning ways at home to Broxbourne as seconds lose

Havering's Connor Poulain attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Assistant Mead understands the pressure on Romford as teams raise their own games

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

Havering Ladies seal narrow in over Canterbury

Havering's Sue Harwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Residents warned not to go trick or treating this Halloween

People have been encouraged not to go trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Businesses facing compulsory purchase threat are offered new valuations after Romford Recorder investigation

Companies in Bridge Close are set to receive new valuations on their premises, after a Romford Recorder investigation. Pictures: Ken Mears / BCBA