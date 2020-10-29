Residents warned not to go trick or treating this Halloween

Havering residents have been urged not to go trick or treating to celebrate Halloween this year.

Traditional activities risk breaking Covid-19 restrictions, such as not meeting other households indoors, and spreading the virus, according to a Havering Council spokesperson.

The council will instead be hosting virtual events on its Facebook and YouTube pages, including pumpkin decorating and face painting tutorials.

Dr Mark Ansell, director of public health, said: “Trick or treating is a high risk activity that can cause the virus to spread further – if several people are putting their hands into buckets or bowls of sweets, there is a risk of transmitting the virus.

“It’s also important to appreciate that many people in their homes are trying to reduce social contact and will not want visitors.”

Chief inspector Kevin Weeden said neighbourhood policing teams will be on patrol and urged people to abide by the rules.