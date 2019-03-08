Brewery shopping centre gets into the Halloween spirit

Children enjoying The Brewery Shopping Centre's spooktacular event on Sunday, October 27. Picture: The Brewery Archant

Shoppers were transformed into scary monsters at a Halloween event in Romford.

Slime workshop at The Brewery. Picture: The Brewery Slime workshop at The Brewery. Picture: The Brewery

The Brewery Shopping Centre hosted a day of Halloween fun on Sunday, October 27 with plenty of tricks and treats for youngsters to enjoy.

Visitors took part in a range of activities including a slime workshop where children put on lab coats and get messy creating their own stylish slime, and spooky themed facepainting.

Tom Stobbart, Brewery centre manager, said: "We're so pleased at how many people from the community turned up to take part in our spooktacular free event.

"There was a constant stream of happy, smiley faces - unless they'd been to the face painter and had a scary design.

"As a community shopping centre, we're thrilled these events bring people together, while offering children a way to express their creativity - and this was demonstrated with our slime making workshop."