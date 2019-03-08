Search

Brewery shopping centre gets into the Halloween spirit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 October 2019

Children enjoying The Brewery Shopping Centre's spooktacular event on Sunday, October 27. Picture: The Brewery

Children enjoying The Brewery Shopping Centre's spooktacular event on Sunday, October 27. Picture: The Brewery

Archant

Shoppers were transformed into scary monsters at a Halloween event in Romford.

Slime workshop at The Brewery. Picture: The BrewerySlime workshop at The Brewery. Picture: The Brewery

The Brewery Shopping Centre hosted a day of Halloween fun on Sunday, October 27 with plenty of tricks and treats for youngsters to enjoy.

Visitors took part in a range of activities including a slime workshop where children put on lab coats and get messy creating their own stylish slime, and spooky themed facepainting.

Tom Stobbart, Brewery centre manager, said: "We're so pleased at how many people from the community turned up to take part in our spooktacular free event.

Children enjoying The Brewery Shopping Centre's spooktacular event on Sunday, October 27. Picture: The BreweryChildren enjoying The Brewery Shopping Centre's spooktacular event on Sunday, October 27. Picture: The Brewery

"There was a constant stream of happy, smiley faces - unless they'd been to the face painter and had a scary design.

"As a community shopping centre, we're thrilled these events bring people together, while offering children a way to express their creativity - and this was demonstrated with our slime making workshop."

Police close Romford road after man collapses in street

Photo: Google Maps

CCTV footage shows burglar steal Saint Francis Hospice and Help for Heroes charity tins from Romford shop

A man was seen leaving the shop in London Road, Romford after a break in on Friday, October 25. Picture: George Langley

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

Hornchurch salon scoops prestigious title at London Hair and Beauty Awards

Kerry Larcher, owner of The Vanilla Room with members of her team after winning the title of the East London Salon of the Year.

