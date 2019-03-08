Video

Shoppers enjoy spooky Halloween grotto at Romford's The Liberty

The Liberty Shopping Centre hosted a week of Halloween Spooktacular fun during the half term break. Picture: The Liberty Archant

From Monday, October 21 to Sunday, October 27, The Liberty invited children of all ages and their families to get into the spooky spirit at the centre's Halloween Grotto.

The centre was packed full of ghoulishly great art and craft workshops, including scary decorations and mask making that could be taken home and used Halloween night on Thursday, October 31.

Little monsters also took part in a frighteningly fun trick or treat treasure hunt around The Liberty where there was the opportunity to win some fangtastic prizes.

Shopping Centre Manager, Jonathan Poole, said: "We were thrilled to welcome back our Halloween Grotto to the centre this year.

"Halloween is always fun time of year here at The Liberty and we hope children and their families enjoyed all of the fantastic activities that took place during the half term."