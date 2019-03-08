Your guide to activities in Havering taking place this half term

Liberty shopping Centre's fashion show returns this half term. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

What's happening in Havering this half term?

Find out what events are taking place in Havering this bank holiday weekend.

Saturday, May 25

We Are FSTVL, Damyn's Hall Aerodrome, Aveley Road, Upminster

The award winning festival returns to Upminster from Friday to Sunday, May 26, festival goers can enjoy music from more than 300 artists across 20 bespoke stages.

Aladdin at The Brewery, Waterloo Road, Romford, 11am to 4pm

Families will be transported into a whole new world featuring creative Aladdin themed workshops and stilt walkers.

Sunday, May 26

Family Fun Time in aid of RLDRUK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harold Hill, 1pm to 6pm

Residents are invited to enjoy raffles, various stalls, performances and refreshments at a family fun day.

Funds raised will go towards Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK.

Monday, May 27

Fashion Fun at The Liberty, Romford, 11am to 4pm

Following the success of last year, The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford is set to host an exciting range of style-packed activities during the May half term.

From Monday, May 27 to Thursday, May 30, The Liberty will launch a weeklong fashion extravaganza.

Nature and Paper Marbling, Rainham Hall, 11am to 12 noon

May half term means more marbling, and this time you will have the added opportunity to marble your favourite bits of nature from the hall's community garden.

Expect some messy indoor fun.

Tuesday, May 28

Land of the Fanns 100 stories, Essex Wildlife Trust, Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, 9.45am to 3.30pm

Do you have a story to share? This walk is part of the Land of the Fanns 'Community Mapping - 100 Stories project' led by Kinetika.

Residents are invited to identify and celebrate 100 stories gathered in response to the Land of the Fanns landscape areas.

The walk starts at the Bedfords Park Visitor Centre and finishes at the Harold Wood Cricket Club.

Friday, May 31

Love Romford Market, Romford

Havering is celebrating its unique market was a jam-packed day of family fun including classic cars, live music, street magic, street performers, children's arts and crafts and much more.

Saturday, June 1

Bright Lego Bricks Live, at The Brewery, Waterloo Road, Romford, 11am to 4pm

Families are invited to have fun and help their children develop their creative and fine motor skills.

There will be a brick pit where children can dive in, tables for creative concentration and a graffiti wall where kids can show of their imagination.

Sunday, June 2

Langtons Summer Concert 2019, Langtons Gardens, Billet Lane, 3pm to 5pm

Havering Council's popular Langtons Summer Concert returns for an afternoon of stellar entertainment.

The Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Jonathan Butcher, will be performing a selection of light classics flavoured with themes from cinema, West End musicals and popular television shows.