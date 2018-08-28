Search

First Havering Half Marathon in 25 years set to take place later this year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2019

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

Archant

Time to lace up your running shoes, and get pounding the pavements as for the first time in 25 years there will be a half marathon in Havering.

Entries for the Havering Mind half marathon open today, and the charity is hoping to get more than 1,000 taking part in the 13.1 mile race.

Setting off and finishing in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park, the course will take runners through Hornchurch and Upminster and takes in Hornchurch Country Park with part of the course on the road and part on pavement.

Councillor Ciaran White, who is the event organiser, and works for Havering Mind told the Recorder: “We’re hoping to put Havering on the map.”

It has taken two years of planning to get everything in place for the half marathon and Cllr White said it was when he completed the Brentwood Half a few years ago, when he had the idea to bring a similar kind of event to Havering.

He said: “I saw how much of a success it is there, and I thought that we could bring the same to Havering.

“I’m hoping that it won’t just have lots of local people taking part, but people from all over London.

“I know that people often travel to try out new routes, and I think that because it is the first time in so long that there is going to be one in Havering, that it could be a real success.

“We’ve worked really hard to get everything in place, and fingers crossed it is a big success and we can have one every year.

“We want this to be the mental health half marathon, and the date we have chosen (Sunday, October 6) is ideal as it coincides with World Mental Heath Day, the same week.

“We can use this event as an opportunity to promote mental health awareness, the services we provide and that of our partners.”

Runners will have to pay a £30 entrance fee, which the money will go to Havering Mind, however they can raise funds for a charity of their choice.

Entries open today (Thursday, January 10) and to enter visit the marathon’s Facebook page

Havering Mind is also looking for local businesses to support the event and sponsorship and volunteer packages are available.

For more information email reach.us@haveringmind.org.uk or call 01708 457040

