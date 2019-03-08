Search

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

PUBLISHED: 07:36 19 August 2019

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Two brothers from Harold Hill have been jailed after throwing a bottle containing petrol through a lounge window in Basildon over a dispute about a vehicle.

On October 17, 2018, Craig Johnson, of Halesworth Road, made indirect threats to a man over claims his car was damaged in Billericay.

He was then spotted entering a petrol station in Basildon at around 6.45pm where he filled a jerry can with petrol before buying bottles of beer and a lighter.

Craig Johnson and his brother, Aaron, then went to an address in High Road North before these bottles were thrown through a window containing petrol.

The occupants ran outside where they found one of their cars on fire. By this time, both brothers had ran from the scene.

Police attended the scene to find a rag that was soaked in accelerant and broken bottles purchased by Craig Johnson.

The pair were both later arrested and charged.

Craig Johnson, 27, received two years and four months for two counts of arson by being reckless and putting life in danger.

Aaron Johnson, 32, also of Halesworth Road, received 18 months for the same charges, at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, August 13.

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook, of Basildon CID, said: "Craig Johnson was seen entering a petrol garage and buying the items he needed to carry out his attack.

"He met up with his brother before beer bottles full of petrol were thrown through a window while the occupants were still inside.

"Fortunately, they did not catch alight. The Johnsons then set a vehicle alight before running off.

"After analysing both CCTV and dash cam footage, we arrested and secured charges against them both.

"They will now have time to think about their actions in prison."

