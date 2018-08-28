Gallery

Havering’s inspirational schoolchildren recognised with Jack Petchey awards

Jack Petchey Award winners from The Royal Liberty School. Photo: Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

The borough’s inspirational youngsters were recognised over two nights of Jack Petchey award presenetations in Hornchurch this week.

On Wednesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 27, the Jack Petchey Foundation held its annual awards at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane.

Over the course of both nights, youngsters from 19 of the borough’s schools were recognised for their hard work and determination.

Mayor of Havering Cllr Dilip Patel was present to honour Thursday night’s award winners after unfortunately being unable to attend Wednesday night due to Havering Council’s first full council meeting of 2019.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “The Jack Petchey Foundation is doing fantastic work recognising the achievements of the young people in our society.

“This recognition helps them to keep striving forward.”

Tim Aldridge, Havering Council’s director of Children’s Services and another VIP who presented some of the winners with their awards, added: “I am honoured to be invited here and I am absolutely astounded by the level of talent and ambition that I have seen from so many young people.”

And fellow VIP Insp Elise Gellatley of Havering Police was also impressed by the inspirational youngsters the borough has to offer.

She said: “It is an honour to be at the this event and hear all the incredible achievements of these inspirational young people.

“It is important to acknowledge and commend their accomplishments.

“The Jack Petchey Foundation is an exceptional part of celebrating these positive contributions as well as providing such vital support and opportunities to young people.”

As the awards’ official media partner, Recorder chief reporter Matthew Clemenson and editor Lindsay Jones were also on hand to present some of the borough’s winners with their prizes.

Recorder editor Lindsay said: “It is always a pleasure to highlight the outstanding work being done by young people across Havering.

“They should all be extremely proud of their achievements, and we’re proud to support these awards every year.”

Chief reporter Matthew added: “In a time where it seems like the vast majority of news coverage is based around crime, violence or other negativity, these awards are a wonderful opportunity for us here at the Recorder to help get some good news out there and broadcast a more positive side of Havering.

“A massive well done to all the staff, parents and of course students who make these awards a reality.”