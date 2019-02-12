Search

Havering Association for People with Disabilities celebrates 50th anniversary with special events throughout the year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 February 2019

HAD in Hornchurch is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year.

Havering Association for People with Disabilities (HAD) is celebrating its 50th anniversary and has planned a number of special events throughout the year to celebrate.

The charity has supported, hundreds, if not thousands, of adults with disabilities and their carers throughout a wide range of activities and services.

To mark the important milestone it has a busy year of celebrations, fundraising and activities and would like as many people as possible to be involved.

Over the years HAD has helped and supported people from across the borough in various ways, and is asking anyone who has volunteered or has been a member to share their stories and memories, calling this a “HAD moment”.

Partially funded by Havering Council, HAD also relies on donations from companies and individuals to keep the services running, and on a weekly basis it offers a number of activities from art and chair-based exercise to health and wellbeing classes and computer lessons.

Each of these activities is to help people gain and increase their confidence and encourage participation in the community, the charity says.

Over the next 12 months there are a number of events planned

On Sunday, June 23, two teams will take to the pitch at Aveley Football Club for a charity football match, and in July, a member of HAD staff is taking part in a London to Southend sponsored bike ride.

Its annual garden party, which this year will have a 60s theme, will be on HAD’s 50th birthday (Saturday, July 20) and there will also be a chance to get your glad rags on at the charity ball at Ingrebourne Links Golf Club.

During the milestone year, HAD is inviting clients to try something new each month, and has so far planned events including science workshops, stone painting and a visit to an art gallery, while its popular art group will be hosting an exhibition to display members’ masterpieces.

If you would like to share your memories of HAD, or if you would like to find out more about the celebrations email admin@hadhavering.co.uk or call 01708 476554 or 07599 998103.

