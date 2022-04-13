A man arrested following a fatal accident in Hacton Lane on March 13 has been released under investigation - Credit: MPS

A man arrested following a fatal crash in Hacton Lane last month has been released under investigation.

Two drivers were involved in a collision on the morning of March 13; one - a 73-year-old man - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was initially bailed to return on a date in early April.

The Met has since confirmed that the man arrested has been released under investigation.