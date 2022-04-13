Man released under investigation after fatal crash on Hacton Lane
Published: 4:32 PM April 13, 2022
A man arrested following a fatal crash in Hacton Lane last month has been released under investigation.
Two drivers were involved in a collision on the morning of March 13; one - a 73-year-old man - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.
He was initially bailed to return on a date in early April.
The Met has since confirmed that the man arrested has been released under investigation.