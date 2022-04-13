News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Man released under investigation after fatal crash on Hacton Lane

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:32 PM April 13, 2022
Man arrested after Hacton Lane crash released under investigation

A man arrested following a fatal accident in Hacton Lane on March 13 has been released under investigation - Credit: MPS

A man arrested following a fatal crash in Hacton Lane last month has been released under investigation.

Two drivers were involved in a collision on the morning of March 13; one - a 73-year-old man - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was initially bailed to return on a date in early April.

The Met has since confirmed that the man arrested has been released under investigation.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Hornchurch News
Havering News
Upminster News

Don't Miss

Romford's Aspen Tree pub has submitted plans for a front beer garden

Planning and Development

Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Artist Gnasher paid tribute to EastEnders' star June Brown with a mural in Romford

London Live News

EastEnders' star June Brown honoured in Romford mural

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Lime Academy Forest Approach and Daniel and Alice Mockford

Investigations | Exclusive

Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'

Charles Thomson

person
The plans involve expanding the shop and dwelling on the left

Housing News

Bid to turn Romford shop into large workspace and five-bedroom home 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon