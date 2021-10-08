H&M extends lease to stay in Romford for another decade

Published: 11:51 AM October 8, 2021

H&M extended its lease in Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre by ten years. - Credit: PA

A well-known clothing shop looks set to stay in Romford for another decade.

H&M, located in the Liberty Shopping Centre, has extended its current unit's lease by 10 years.

Work is already underway to revamp and refurbish its 24,000 sq ft clothes store.

The Swedish chain retailer made the announcement after designer store Flannels confirmed it will open in the centre in 2022.

Other recent arrivals to the Liberty Shopping Centre include sportswear shop Towp Sports, which opened in late July, and sweet shop Land of Munchies, which opened in early August.

Steve Gray - head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which manages the centre - said H&M's investment in the centre is positive for all the retailers.

He said the centre is continuing to attract “substantial interest” from potential occupiers.



