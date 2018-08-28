Hornchurch gym-goers raise nearly £3,00 for Cancer Research after taking part in back to back fitness sessions

Members of Squad Fitness in Hornchurch taking part in the back to back sessions to raise money for charity. Photo: Aaron Tucker Aaron Tucker

Keep fit fanatics at a Hornchurch gym have raised nearly £3,000 for Cancer Research after taking part in back to back gruelling fitness sessions.

Members of Squad Fitness in Abbs Cross Gardens, Hornchurch, took part in five successive Metafit HIT (high intensity training) classes, consisting of burpees, squats, press ups, sprint pumches and a number of exercises that “uses your body as a tool”.

Organised by gym manager, Mandy Smead, after member Sean Acton came to her asking if the gym could help to raise money for Cancer Research UK the sessions, a raffle and a cake sale have all together raised more than £2,000 online and around £800 in cash.

A group of around 20 members and personal trainers from the gym took on the challenge that lasted just over two hours on Saturday (January 19) morning.

Gym manager Mandy said: “It was tough work for everyone but it was all for a worthy cause.

“Cancer is something that everyone’s lives are touched by, and when Sean came to me and asked if we could do something to raise money we were more than happy to help.

“It was originally only going to be four sessions in a row, but I dropped the fifth one in last minute as a surprise.”

Member Trev Robinson said his legs were still aching from the challenge but said: “It was a great day, and we raised a lot of money for an important charity, so my legs feeling like jelly today is well worth it.”

So far the online JustGiving page has raised £2,021. To donate go to the JustGiving website.