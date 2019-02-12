Search

Gidea Park gym class raises more than £11,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 February 2019

Members of the 65 Heavey gym group from Gidea Park with West Ham legend and Saint Francis Hospice patron Sir Trevor Brooking. Photo: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

A Gidea Park gym class has put a special spin on exercise and raised more than £11,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

65 Heavy, a spin class based at David Lloyds in Squirrels Heath Lane, carried out a range of fund raising activities throughout 2018 to support its charity of the year.

A team of 25 members from the class hosted a quiz night, a white collar boxing event and a cycle from London to Paris.

They even achieved a world record for having the most people doing squats to the tune of Bring Sally Up, Bring Sally Down.

“We train together and we raise money as a group, If we can make a difference and change one life then we are happy” said Paul Lomas, the fitness instructor who set up and runs the class.

Paul, who uses his 65 Heavy training programme to rehabilitate West Ham players recovering from various injuries, says his classes and activities are suitable for people of any level.

And Paul and the class plan to carry out even more action-packed events and top its fundraising total during 2019.

Adam Gordon, corporate partnership executive at the charity, said: “Over the past year it has been great getting to know the 65 heavy team who have done incredibly well to raise so much money for the Hospice and I look forward to working with them again this year.”

