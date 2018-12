Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road Archant

Two men have been arrested for carrying a gun in Romford.

Police stopped a car in Brentwood Road at around 7pm last night (Monday, December 17) and a gun was found in the vehicle.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed the men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“They were taken to an east London police station,” he said.

“Inquiries continue.”