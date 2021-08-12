New Elm Park business aims to help 'improve' areas image
- Credit: Griffin Property
Elm Park councillors were invited to the opening of a property company which aims to help “improve the areas image even more”.
Griffin Property and Mortgage Solutions, located on Station Parade, opened its doors on Saturday, August 7 and Cllr Stephanie Nunn was on hand to cut the ribbon.
Joining Cllr Nunn was Cllr Barry Mugglestone and ex-Cllr Julie Wilkes.
Owner, Justin Olechna, who lives in Elm Park said that his business caters for “any property needs”.
He added: “I previously worked for a cooperate business and I found it didn’t have a personal touch and prevented you from getting involved in the community.
“I wanted to do something for the community and improve the areas image even more.”
Cllr Nunn said that she was pleased to welcome Justin and his business to Station Parade.
She added: "We [the councillors] wish them every success as they establish themselves in Elm Park.
"We thank them for working with us in the community and taking an interest in issues that need reporting such as damaged street signs and pot holes."