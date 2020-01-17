Search

Advanced search

Missing man from Grays might be in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 16:41 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 17 January 2020

Have you seen 46-year-old Dean Pullen, who is missing from Grays? Picture: Essex Police

Have you seen 46-year-old Dean Pullen, who is missing from Grays? Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Have you seen 46-year-old Dean Pullen who is missing from Grays?

Dean has links to Rainham and was last seen at 8.30am this morning, Friday, January 17.

You may also want to watch:

"The 46-year-old is missing from Grays and we are incredibly concerned for his welfare," a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Dean is 6ft 2ins tall and is of medium build. He has grey hair, grey stubble and brown eyes and believed to have been to Orsett.

Anyone with information about Dean's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Government report reveals how busy Havering’s stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Tamplin plots new groundshare, title and new stadium

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Daggers sign attacker Reid on loan from Stevenage

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers blog: Now’s the time to strike with more forward planning

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Raiders coach Easton tasking squad to finish strong after unlucky season

Raiders goalie Michael Gray smothers the puck during their clash with Swindon (pic John Scott)

Havering revel over the Hilly Fields to secure early Essex Cross-Country League titles

Havering's Charlie Howell & Matthew Blacklock 3rd & 4th for the title winning U15 boys
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists