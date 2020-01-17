Missing man from Grays might be in Rainham

Have you seen 46-year-old Dean Pullen, who is missing from Grays?

Have you seen 46-year-old Dean Pullen who is missing from Grays?

Dean has links to Rainham and was last seen at 8.30am this morning, Friday, January 17.

"The 46-year-old is missing from Grays and we are incredibly concerned for his welfare," a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Dean is 6ft 2ins tall and is of medium build. He has grey hair, grey stubble and brown eyes and believed to have been to Orsett.

Anyone with information about Dean's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101.