Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Grass fire warning in Havering as temperatures are set to soar this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 May 2019

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are warning Havering residents to take care this weekend to avoid a report of last year's spate of 165 grass fires in the borough.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures up to 30 degrees.

Last year there were 165 grass fires in Havering, and 126 in 2017. This year, there have already been 32 grass fires in the borough.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called for a city-wide grassland barbecue ban during 2018's summer heatwave following a record number of grass fires in London and she said she's happy to be the 'barbecue Grinch' again this year.

Commissioner Cotton said: "We're not trying to spoil people's fun, but lives were put at risk during the heatwave last year by reckless and thoughtless behaviour.

"We are urging Londoners to listen to us this year and think about how their actions could have serious consequences.

You may also want to watch:

"Grass fires are often avoidable and we just want people to use common sense when they are out enjoying the glorious weather we've been promised.

"Also think about the safety of our crews who last year tackled dozens of unnecessary blazes in sweltering temperatures."

Grass fires in London in 2018 increased by 30pc from the previous year, with firefighters attending a total of 3,160 in the capital.

More than 60 of these were significant - requiring three fire engines or more.

Firefighters are urging people not to barbecue in parks and public spaces, clear away their rubbish - particularly any bottles and broken glass which can magnify the sun and start a fire - and always dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely.

These are all actions which can easily start fires when there hasn't been any rain as the grass will be exceptionally dry and will catch fire more easily.

Commissioner Cotton added: "We're not just giving this advice out for the sake of it - it really is down to members of the public to make a difference.

"One act of thoughtlessness such as dropping a cigarette on dry grass or leaving a barbecue unattended could start a huge fire with devastating consequences."

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

Espanyol’s goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham

FA raising awareness of concussion problems

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

Call for new athletics officials to join the action

Alan Bell at the Alexander Stadium High Performance Centre, Birmingham

Captain West is expecting a ‘huge test’ for Brentwood

C Griffiths of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

Cycling is one of the sports available at the Lee Valley Park (pic: Lee Valley Park Authority)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists