Firefighters tackling Rainham grass fire

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham.

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Rainham.

Mixed recycling at a derelict landfill site in Launders Lane, covering an area of 100 square metres, is alight.

Station commander Verona Clarke, who is at the scene, said: “Crews are working hard in very hot, challenging conditions to tackle this fire which is covering a significant area.

“This is likely to be a protracted incident and firefighters are expected to be on scene at least into the early evening.

“Launders Lane has been closed to traffic so we would advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

The brigade was called just after 1pm with eight fire engines called from different parts of east London along with Essex Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

During this hot weather, to prevent grass fires, London Fire Brigade recommends not dropping cigarettes or anything that is burning on dry ground or car windows, avoid having barbecues in parks and public spaces and never leave camp fires or barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly afterwards.

It also advises to position your barbecue on level ground and keep it well away from anything that may catch fire (sheds, fences, trees, tents), not to have barbecues on balconies and if barbecuing near dry grass, to have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergency use.