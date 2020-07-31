Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackling Rainham grass fire

PUBLISHED: 15:39 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 31 July 2020

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Rainham.

Mixed recycling at a derelict landfill site in Launders Lane, covering an area of 100 square metres, is alight.

Station commander Verona Clarke, who is at the scene, said: “Crews are working hard in very hot, challenging conditions to tackle this fire which is covering a significant area.

“This is likely to be a protracted incident and firefighters are expected to be on scene at least into the early evening.

You may also want to watch:

“Launders Lane has been closed to traffic so we would advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

The brigade was called just after 1pm with eight fire engines called from different parts of east London along with Essex Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

During this hot weather, to prevent grass fires, London Fire Brigade recommends not dropping cigarettes or anything that is burning on dry ground or car windows, avoid having barbecues in parks and public spaces and never leave camp fires or barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly afterwards.

It also advises to position your barbecue on level ground and keep it well away from anything that may catch fire (sheds, fences, trees, tents), not to have barbecues on balconies and if barbecuing near dry grass, to have a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergency use.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex reveal team for Kent clashes

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Upminster’s Ison reveals his admiration for opponents Goresbrook ahead of clash

Upminster's Alan Ison (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford agree groundshare with Barking for upcoming season

Barking FC signage during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Hornchurch captain Gordon full of praise for the efforts made on improving wicket

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020