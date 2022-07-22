News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crews called to grass fire near Wennington

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:43 PM July 22, 2022
Updated: 6:12 PM July 22, 2022
London and Essex firefighters are at the scene of a grass fire near Wennington - Credit: LFB

Firefighters have been called to a grass fire close to the Havering border with Essex, with smoke visible in nearby Wennington.

London Fire Brigade crews are supporting Essex firefighters at the scene on Sandy Lane in Aveley - a short distance from Wennington, where 16 homes were destroyed in a blaze on Tuesday (July 19).

A Essex Country Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews were called at 3.45pm to the fire, which was spreading quickly across dry grass.

A field and farmland are alight, with firefighters from Wennington, Basildon, Grays and Romford at the scene.

The spokesperson said: "At present, London crews are tackling the fire in the field and Essex crews are tackling the fire affecting the farm.

"No properties have currently been affected and nobody has been harmed."

The fire broke out less than 24 hours after some Wennington residents displaced by Tuesday's blaze started moving back into their homes.

