Government report reveals how busy Havering's stations really are

Harold Wood, Romford, Upminster and Gidea Park Stations. Pictures: Steve Poston/Ken Mears/ Havering Council Archant

Railway stations across Havering saw more than 23million entrances and exits last year according to government data released yesterday - a growth of 12pc in the past five years.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released its annual "Estimates of Station Usage" report, which revealed Romford was once again the borough's busiest overground station.

The ORR only publishes data relating to overground railways, not the Tube, so the borough's District line stations are not included.

Romford Station, which is operated by Transport for London and due to benefit from a number of upgrades before Crossrail officially opens in summer 2021, saw 9,180,976 entries and exits between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019.

The report also reveals that Romford remains the 49th busiest station in Great Britain, the same position it occupied last year.

Havering's second busiest station is Upminster - run by c2c.

The eastern terminus of the District line hosted 5,909,882 entries and exits in 2018/19, but actually slipped three places from the 82nd busiest station in Great Britain to the 85th.

Harold Wood came in third but posted the largest rise in popularity in Havering this year, its 3,088,968 entrances and exits seeing it rise 11 places from the 199th busiest station nationwide to the 188th.

In fourth was Gidea Park - its 2,833,972 entrances and exits making it the 210th busiest station, up five places from the year before.

Then came Rainham, which is the 341st busiest station thanks to its 1,748,804 entrances and exits.

And finally, and this will come as little surprise to Havering residents, the borough's least used station was Emerson Park.

The station, which is served by a single-line railway connecting Upminster and Romford, saw 349,632 entrances and exits logged last year, making it the 1,097th busiest station in country.

Overall, Havering stations registered 23,112,234 entrances and exits in 2018/19, up from 20.4million in 2013/14.

That's a rise of around 12pc (2.7million entrances and exits) in the past five years.

Elsewhere in the country, London Waterloo was confirmed as Britain's busiest station for the 16th consecutive year.

Some 94.2million passengers used the station in 2018/19.

Birmingham New Street was the only station outside London ranked in the top 10.

It overtook Euston to take fifth place with 47.9 million entries and exits.