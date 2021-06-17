'Harold Hill has been forgotten': Political hopeful joins new alliance team

Published: 1:32 PM June 17, 2021

Justin Vella (r) pictured preforming with son Brandon (l) at the Harold Hill Festival - Credit: Justin Vella

A Harold Hill DJ is hoping to become a Havering councillor in next year’s local elections.

Harold Hill-based Justin Vella is part of the newly formed Gooshays Action Team, alongside Cllr Jan Sargeant and Cllr Melvin Wallace.

The alliance is part of the Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association.

Printer engineer Justin, who DJs at weekends for weddings and parties, decided to cheer up his neighbours during lockdown with an exclusive set from his balcony.

He said: “People came out with a few drinks and had a dance, it was good fun.

“I kept it up every two weeks after that because people wanted to have a good time.”

Justin enjoys performing at events - Credit: Justin Vella

The would-be councillor is chairman of the Harold Hill Festival committee, and has lived in Harold Hill since he was 14.

“We’re a beautiful area, but we’ve been forgotten,” he explained.

“We need more roads re-surfaced, more lights in our parks, CCTV set up around the area.

“My main goal is keeping kids safe - there's so much that Harold Hill can offer its children.”

The father-of-five lives with wife Alexandra, his daughter and his step-daughter, and two of his sons plan to move in soon. - Credit: Justin Vella

He explained he has often worked with Cllr Sargeant over the years, and they had grown “a close bond”.

“Jan is very well-known in the area, she cares as much about the area as I do,” Justin added.

“Martin is very experienced, and has extensive knowledge of how to run and carry on a campaign - he’s got a wealth of knowledge.

“The three of us together is a winning team.

“We all just want to serve our community."

Speaking about the death of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in 2017, Justin said locals had taken it to heart.

“In bad times and good times, Harold Hill has come together.

“In a sense, Jodie was all of our children.

“Everyone wants to help - we're such a helpful and tight-knit community.”

The father-of-five lives with wife Alexandra and said she had encouraged him to run for the role.

He said: “Alexandra has always been heavily involved in the community, and did a lot of the behind-the-scenes organising for the Harold Hill Festival.

“She is a silent but important part of the team.

“She knows I will say what’s on my mind - if you feel strongly about something, you have got to speak up for it.”