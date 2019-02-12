Search

Google bus to visit Harold Hill offering free digital training sessions

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 13 February 2019

Google's digital bus will be visiting Romford on Thursday, February 14. Photo: Ben Page

BEN PAGE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018

Residents and businesses can get free advice on digital skills from Google’s Digital Garage Bus which will be in Harold Hill tomorrow.

Google’s mobile training hub will be outside Drapers Brookside Junior School in Dagnam Park Drive from 9am to 5pm for anyone who wishes to take part in the global technology company’s free courses and one-to-one sessions.

MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Julia Lopez, said: “London’s digital economy is booming, but many adults do not have the right skills or confidence with IT to be able to benefit from it.

“This week my team and I are bringing Google’s Digital Garage Bus to Drapers’ Brookside Primary, Harold Hill, to give parents free digital skills training while their children are in school.

“The Google Digital Garage bus helps to provide people with the skills and confidence they need to reach their full potential and to access the exciting work opportunities that are out there.

“I hope that in making this kind of training fit around the school day, it will help those parents looking to get back into the workplace.”

The training courses include First steps online, CV building, writing a cover letter and tips on protecting yourself online.

Ronan Harris, managing director at Google UK, added: “We’re thrilled to bring the Google Digital Garage and continue to offer free digital skills training to Londoners and businesses right here in the capital, and specifically those in Romford.

“We firmly believe everyone should be able to benefit from the opportunities that technology brings and we want to give people the skills they need to grow their confidence, career or business.”

