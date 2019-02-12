Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Residents enjoy free digital skills courses from Google’s bus in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:05 19 February 2019

The Google Bus offering training sessions outside of Drapers Brookside Junior School.

The Google Bus offering training sessions outside of Drapers Brookside Junior School.

Archant

Residents took part in free digital skills training sessions at a visit from Google’s Digital Garage Bus in Harold Hill.

.Google staff Becky and Joe Boyd..Google staff Becky and Joe Boyd.

Google’s mobile training hub visited Drapers Brookside Junior School in Dagnam Park Drive on Thursday, February 14.

Residents and businesses were able to take part in training sessions including First Steps online, CV building, writing a cover letter and tips on protecting yourself online.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez worked with the Harold Hill school to bring the bus to Dagnam Park Drive.

She said: “London’s digital economy is booming, but many adults do not have the right skills or confidence with IT to be able to benefit from it.

“The Google Digital Garage bus helps to provide people with the skills and confidence they need to reach their full potential and to access the exciting work opportunities that are out there.”

At learndigital.withgoogle.com residents can continue to take part in Google’s IT courses online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

New online map tracks 30 Japanese knotweed infestations around Romford

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Loanee Loft is backing Daggers squad to turn bad run of form around

Doug Loft of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

WHUISA event poster

‘Amazing fans’ helped Raiders says Smith

Raiders defenceman Julian Smith (pic John Scott)

Residents enjoy free digital skills courses from Google’s bus in Harold Hill

The Google Bus offering training sessions outside of Drapers Brookside Junior School.

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists