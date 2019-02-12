Residents enjoy free digital skills courses from Google’s bus in Harold Hill

The Google Bus offering training sessions outside of Drapers Brookside Junior School. Archant

Residents took part in free digital skills training sessions at a visit from Google’s Digital Garage Bus in Harold Hill.

Google’s mobile training hub visited Drapers Brookside Junior School in Dagnam Park Drive on Thursday, February 14.

Residents and businesses were able to take part in training sessions including First Steps online, CV building, writing a cover letter and tips on protecting yourself online.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez worked with the Harold Hill school to bring the bus to Dagnam Park Drive.

She said: “London’s digital economy is booming, but many adults do not have the right skills or confidence with IT to be able to benefit from it.

“The Google Digital Garage bus helps to provide people with the skills and confidence they need to reach their full potential and to access the exciting work opportunities that are out there.”

At learndigital.withgoogle.com residents can continue to take part in Google’s IT courses online.