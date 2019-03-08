Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016.

A mum who conned her daughter’s Hornchurch primary school out of £31,000 after stealing nearly £1million from her employer will only pay back a token amount of £1 after she was declared bankrupt.

Chasjit Verma from Barley Lane, Goodmayes, defrauded Hacton Primary School Parents' Association (HSPA) of more than £31,000 while she was out on bail for other fraud offences in 2017.

Verma was on licence for siphoning more than £900,000 in funds from her former employer, Jubilee Hall trust, into her own bank account, for which she was eventually found guilty and sentenced to six years' imprisonment.

The 40-year-old woman was made bankrupt in 2016 and at a confiscation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30,Verma was ordered to pay a nominal sum of £1.

It was revealed that the total amount Verma gained from defrauding the Jubilee Hall Trust was £931,596.02.

At Verma's sentence hearing in April last year, judge Sheelagh Canavan handed Verma a six month sentence to be served on top of her six-year jail term.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Canavan said: “You are a 39-year-old woman who, to all intents and purposes was a perfectly respectable person.

“Closer inspection reveals that this was a veneer over dishonest behaviour by you.”

While working as a financial controller at the Jubilee Hall Trust, Verma initiated unauthorised payments from her employer's bank accounts to her own accounts.

Verma was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016 and was also convicted of fraudulently transferring an additional £20,817.50 from Trust accounts into a NatWest one owned by her husband, Sanjay Verma.

Sanjay Verma of Marks Road, Romford, admitted money laundering and was handed a 49-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The pair used this money to fund a luxury lifestyle including a £14,000 trip to Cancun, Michael Buble tickets and a new Mercedes Benz.

Verma's criminal behaviour didn't end there, as she went on to defraud HSPCA - her daughter's school - of £31,382.68 while on bail for her previous crimes.

As chairwoman of the HPSPA for seven years, Verma withdrew the association's money into her own coffers under the pretence of making cash and cheque payments to legitimate organisations between February 2016 and February 2017.

HPSPA raises funds to be spent on the school, in Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch.

The association had planned to spend the money on a swimming pool, but this plan “had to be put into abeyance,” according to prosecutor Deepak Kapur.

Verma's defence solicitor disputed the outcome of the confisciation hearing, however the Recorder confirmed it twice with the courts.