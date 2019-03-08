Search

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 02 May 2019

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Yui Mok/PA - [GREEN - FREE TO USE WITH CREDIT]

A mum who conned her daughter’s Hornchurch primary school out of £31,000 after stealing nearly £1million from her employer will only pay back a token amount of £1 after she was declared bankrupt.

Chasjit Verma from Barley Lane, Goodmayes, defrauded Hacton Primary School Parents' Association (HSPA) of more than £31,000 while she was out on bail for other fraud offences in 2017.

Verma was on licence for siphoning more than £900,000 in funds from her former employer, Jubilee Hall trust, into her own bank account, for which she was eventually found guilty and sentenced to six years' imprisonment.

The 40-year-old woman was made bankrupt in 2016 and at a confiscation hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, April 30,Verma was ordered to pay a nominal sum of £1.

It was revealed that the total amount Verma gained from defrauding the Jubilee Hall Trust was £931,596.02.

At Verma's sentence hearing in April last year, judge Sheelagh Canavan handed Verma a six month sentence to be served on top of her six-year jail term.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Canavan said: “You are a 39-year-old woman who, to all intents and purposes was a perfectly respectable person.

“Closer inspection reveals that this was a veneer over dishonest behaviour by you.”

While working as a financial controller at the Jubilee Hall Trust, Verma initiated unauthorised payments from her employer's bank accounts to her own accounts.

Verma was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016 and was also convicted of fraudulently transferring an additional £20,817.50 from Trust accounts into a NatWest one owned by her husband, Sanjay Verma.

Sanjay Verma of Marks Road, Romford, admitted money laundering and was handed a 49-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The pair used this money to fund a luxury lifestyle including a £14,000 trip to Cancun, Michael Buble tickets and a new Mercedes Benz.

Verma's criminal behaviour didn't end there, as she went on to defraud HSPCA - her daughter's school - of £31,382.68 while on bail for her previous crimes.

As chairwoman of the HPSPA for seven years, Verma withdrew the association's money into her own coffers under the pretence of making cash and cheque payments to legitimate organisations between February 2016 and February 2017.

HPSPA raises funds to be spent on the school, in Chepstow Avenue, Hornchurch.

The association had planned to spend the money on a swimming pool, but this plan “had to be put into abeyance,” according to prosecutor Deepak Kapur.

Verma's defence solicitor disputed the outcome of the confisciation hearing, however the Recorder confirmed it twice with the courts.

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Burglar breaks into Upminster’s Cherry Cards and steals hundreds of pounds from till

Cherry Cards, in Station Road, Upminster, was burgled last week. Picture: Debbie Davis

