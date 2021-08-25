Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn
A bus route which ran to and from Romford will run its final service at the end of this week.
On weekdays, Go-Ahead London's Route 575 travelled to and from Harlow bus station.
The service started and finished at Romford The Brewery and stopped at Havering-atte-Bower.
Go-Ahead cited a decline in demand for the route as the reason for withdrawal.
This Friday (August 27) will be the 575’s last journey, bringing an end to the route number which dates back to the mid-1990s.
A Go-Ahead London spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, passenger demand on Route 575 has declined in recent years and after careful consideration, the company has reluctantly decided to withdraw this commercial service from Friday, August 27, 2021.
“Users have been pre-notified via on-bus publicity and we thank them for their patronage down the years.”
