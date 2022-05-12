Deliveroo has signed a recognition deal with GMB which will cover the company’s 90,000 self-employed riders - Credit: PA

The GMB union has struck a "historic" agreement with Deliveroo which will safeguard the rights of its 90,000 riders.

This deal - declared "the first of its kind in the world" by GMB national officer Mick Rix - gives the self-employed riders collective bargaining on pay, and strengthens their position in many other aspects of employment.

The union said it will also be able to represent individual riders who are GMB members in disputes.

Significantly, this agreement reaffirms riders' self-employed status in line with a number of court rulings to this effect.

Mr Rix said: “Tens of thousands of riders for one of the world’s largest online food delivery services will now be covered by a collective agreement that gives them a voice, including pay talks, guaranteed earnings, and representation in times of difficulty.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨:@Deliveroo and GMB Union announce a new joint agreement for Riders.



It's official - we're the union for Deliveroo Riders. pic.twitter.com/ebLxrPLYxj — GMB Union (@GMB_union) May 12, 2022

“Riders deserve respect for the work they do; and Deliveroo deserves praise for developing this innovative agreement with GMB – a blueprint for those working in the platform self-employed sector."

Will Shu, Deliveroo founder and chief executive said: “We are delighted to partner with the GMB in this first-of-its-kind voluntary agreement, giving self-employed riders flexibility, guaranteed earnings, representation and benefits."