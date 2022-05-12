News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Union signs 'historic' agreement with Deliveroo to better riders' rights

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:02 AM May 12, 2022
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Deliveroo rider on Worcester High Street. The food delivery giant ha

Deliveroo has signed a recognition deal with GMB which will cover the company’s 90,000 self-employed riders - Credit: PA

The GMB union has struck a "historic" agreement with Deliveroo which will safeguard the rights of its 90,000 riders.

This deal - declared "the first of its kind in the world" by GMB national officer Mick Rix - gives the self-employed riders collective bargaining on pay, and strengthens their position in many other aspects of employment.

The union said it will also be able to represent individual riders who are GMB members in disputes.

Significantly, this agreement reaffirms riders' self-employed status in line with a number of court rulings to this effect.

Mr Rix said: “Tens of thousands of riders for one of the world’s largest online food delivery services will now be covered by a collective agreement that gives them a voice, including pay talks, guaranteed earnings, and representation in times of difficulty.

“Riders deserve respect for the work they do; and Deliveroo deserves praise for developing this innovative agreement with GMB – a blueprint for those working in the platform self-employed sector."

Will Shu, Deliveroo founder and chief executive said: “We are delighted to partner with the GMB in this first-of-its-kind voluntary agreement, giving self-employed riders flexibility, guaranteed earnings, representation and benefits."

London Live News
East London News
North London News
London

Don't Miss

Log on at 8pm to for live general election debate with our online hustings

Local Election 2022 | Live

Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London

Romford Recorder reporters

Logo Icon
Damian White

Local Election 2022

Election count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Hall

Havering Council

Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Victim of City of London fatal stabbing was from Romford

London Live News

Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon