Mayor of London pledges £30,000 to Collier Row's Memoirs Through Murals project but scheme still needs community's help

Members of the Collier Row community outside the Church of Good Shepherd celebrating the Mayor of London pledging £30,000 for the Memories Through Murals project. Things Made Public

The Mayor of London has pledged to award a project aiming to bring memories of a town to life through art, £30,000 if the community gets behind it.

It has been announced this week that 23 projects from around London have received pledges worth as much as £612,500 as part of the GLA's Crowdfund London Scheme, including Havering's Memories Through Murals.

Mr Khan said: "Each year Crowdfund London goes from strength to strength. I'm proud to back these 23 fantastic projects which have the potential to make a really positive impact on communities across our city.

"Through my crowdfunding programme, Londoners can get behind them too and I urge people to make a pledge to help turn these brilliant ideas into reality."

Community Interest Company (CIC) Things Made Public is teaming up with the Church of Good Shepherd, Redriff Road, Collier Row, and the Collier Row Business Forum for the project.

Jenni Elliott, principal of Oasis Academy Pinewood, said: "Oasis Academy Pinewood are incredibly proud and excited to be part of this vital project.

"As part of Oasis Community Learning, we believe that working together with the wider Collier Row community is so important.

"We are one family! This project will make such a difference to Collier Row and our children, staff and families are lucky to be part of it."

The idea is that the trio will work alongside primary schools in the area, encouraging children to speak to the older generation, like close family members or teachers, about their memories of Collier Row.

The schools will be Parklands Junior School, Havering Road, Oasis Academy Pinewood, Thistledene Avenue, Clockhouse Primary School, Clockhouse Lane, and Crownfield Junior School, White Hart Lane, Collier Row.

A book will then be created, filled with all of the stories and memories collected from the children.

Around 10,000 of these books will be produced and distributed across the town and the "winning" stories will also be translated into murals and installed around the high street in Collier Row.

But for Memories Through Murals to get off the ground, the project needs your help.

In order for the £30,000 to be given to be awarded, a further £15,913 needs to be raised by Monday, August 12, before the project can go ahead.

Gemma Fitzmaurice, art and DT co-ordinator at Crownfield Junior School, added: "This year as part of our school development plan we have strived to get out into our local community.

"The Colour in Collier Row project is an excellent opportunity for the children to do just that; whilst at the same time taking pride in their community. "The project will engage the children's interest and have a lasting and positive impact on them. We are excited to be involved and see the project develop."

Contact lauren.martin@thingsmadepublic.com or to donate visit spacehive.com/memoirs-through-murals.