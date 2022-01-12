Air ambulance land in Romford after young girl hit by car
Published: 5:47 PM January 12, 2022
A young girl is in hospital after being hit by a car in Romford.
A car reportedly collided with a pedestrian, who is believed to be nine years old, in Esher Avenue this afternoon (Wednesday, January 12).
Police were called by paramedics shortly before 3.30pm and London’s Air Ambulance was also at the scene.
A Met spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, believed to be aged nine years old, was taken to hospital.
"Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."
The road was closed whilst emergency services were on scene.
