Gidea Park events planner hopes to host summer community festival
- Credit: Lise Campbell-Price
A Gidea Park woman is organising a pop-up festival for next month.
Lise Campbell-Price said she wants the event to be "community-focused" and to bring local businesses together.
The mother-of-two told this paper: "I want to bring a community feel back to the area, and for people to reconnect after the past 16 months."
Lise, who owns her own events company, posted on a community Facebook group about her idea on Sunday (July 25), and has already received over 70 comments of support from local business and families.
"I've been thinking about it for a while, and I've already had such amazing feedback from the community," she added.
You may also want to watch:
The Gidea Park resident, who moved back to the area four years ago, hopes to pull the event together by the end of August.
"This is my happy place," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row
- 2 Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough
- 3 Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub
- 4 Reward offered to help find iconic Noak Hill Laurel and Hardy statues
- 5 Captain Sam Roberts bids farewell and thanks Romford Junior Raiders
- 6 Can you help find missing teenager last seen in Hornchurch?
- 7 How did your Havering GP surgery score in NHS patient survey?
- 8 Plan agreed to tackle persistent flooding in Abbs Cross Lane
- 9 Men fined following New Year's Eve rave in Brentwood
- 10 Pooches delight as new dog-friendly playground opens at Collier Row pub
"Now I just need businesses to put their money where their mouth is, and make this happen."
Get involved by contacting Lise on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thereallygoodeventsco/