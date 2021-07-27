Gidea Park events planner hopes to host summer community festival

Published: 5:52 PM July 27, 2021

A Gidea Park woman is organising a pop-up festival for next month.

Lise Campbell-Price said she wants the event to be "community-focused" and to bring local businesses together.

The mother-of-two told this paper: "I want to bring a community feel back to the area, and for people to reconnect after the past 16 months."

Lise, who owns her own events company, posted on a community Facebook group about her idea on Sunday (July 25), and has already received over 70 comments of support from local business and families.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, and I've already had such amazing feedback from the community," she added.

The Gidea Park resident, who moved back to the area four years ago, hopes to pull the event together by the end of August.

"This is my happy place," she added.

"Now I just need businesses to put their money where their mouth is, and make this happen."

Get involved by contacting Lise on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thereallygoodeventsco/