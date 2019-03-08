Gidea Park 11-year-old thrilled to be cast in fairytale musical

Tahlia Sinclair has been cast in a touring production called Growl. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An enthusiastic Gidea Park 11-year-old is ready to pursue her dreams of stardom after being cast in a touring musical.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tahlia Sinclair is a hopeful actor from Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears Tahlia Sinclair is a hopeful actor from Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Tahlia Sinclair, now 11, was chosen again to take part in the musical Growl, touring five destinations around England this summer.

Growl is inspired by the traditional 'Big Bad Wolf' character but will instead cast the wolf as the victim.

Tahlia is currently enrolled in a musical theatre course with the prestigious National Youth Music Theatre.

She also works hard at drama school Rhodes Theatre School and Agency In Brentwood Road, Romford.

Tahlia Sinclair from Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears Tahlia Sinclair from Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

She told the Recorder: “I was nervous when I got the part but also really excited.”

Tahliia will be playing a beaver in the production.

Dad Adrian Sinclair said: “She has been doing two week rehearsals and working really hard and I can see how it's making her more mature

“I'm proud of her big time and cant wait for the shows.”

Auditions took part in late February and approximately 900 children auditioned.

Tahlia also recently started secondary school at Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School for girls in Queen's Road, Brentwood and really enjoys it and loves their performing arts department.

“I love acting and in the future would enjoy to try different forms of acting like television, but I don't mind what I'm doing as long as I'm acting because I love it so much,” said Tahlia.

The 11-year-old was over the moon when she got the part and is looking forward to the shows beginning.

Tahlia said she has been to previous auditions but sadly not got them because she was too tall, so she was happy that she got a part that accepted her for what she is, but also didn't let these auditions get to her as she is determined to try again.

The Gidea park student is set to start performing the shows from Sunday May 29 at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (Bury Festival) in Suffolk.

Growl also visits Curve theatre in Leicester in June and Rose Theatre in Kingston on Saturday, July 13 for the International Youth Arts Festival.