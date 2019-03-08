Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park secondary school wins big at Havering's education awards

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 July 2019

Gidea Park's Royal Liberty School won six awards at The Havering Learning Partnership Awards 2019. Picture: Nick Giles

Gidea Park's Royal Liberty School won six awards at The Havering Learning Partnership Awards 2019. Picture: Nick Giles

Archant

Staff at a secondary school in Gidea Park were delighted when their school won six awards for improvements in education.

The Havering Learning Partnership, the association of Havering's secondary schools and post-16 colleges, and Havering Council collaborate once a year to celebrate achievements in education.

You may also want to watch:

This year staff at the Royal Liberty School in Upper Brentwood Road were surprised to win six awards at the ceremony at Draper's Academy in Settle Road, Harold Hill.

Headteacher April Saunders said: "The awards are a fantastic recognition for the significant improvements in all aspects of the work of the school, the hard work of staff and students and a celebration of their success at GCSE."

The awards were for most improved progress in English, most improved attainment in the basic subjects, most improved progress, most improved progress in maths, most improved attainment in the English baccalaureate and an award for the school's recent good Ofsted judgement in February.

Most Read

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Heritage: The lost mansion of Harrow Lodge Park

Harrow Lodge Park was created in the 1930s for the new Elm Park suburb. Picture: John Hercock

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Most Read

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Heritage: The lost mansion of Harrow Lodge Park

Harrow Lodge Park was created in the 1930s for the new Elm Park suburb. Picture: John Hercock

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex & Herts Leopards reveal new logo

Essex & Herts Leopards have revealed their new logo. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Daggers defender Onariase encouraged by team spirit

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019

Wellgate Games 2019: Collier Row farm invites community down for sheep racing and welly wanging

Wellgate Games 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists