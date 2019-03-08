Gidea Park secondary school wins big at Havering's education awards

Gidea Park's Royal Liberty School won six awards at The Havering Learning Partnership Awards 2019. Picture: Nick Giles Archant

Staff at a secondary school in Gidea Park were delighted when their school won six awards for improvements in education.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Havering Learning Partnership, the association of Havering's secondary schools and post-16 colleges, and Havering Council collaborate once a year to celebrate achievements in education.

You may also want to watch:

This year staff at the Royal Liberty School in Upper Brentwood Road were surprised to win six awards at the ceremony at Draper's Academy in Settle Road, Harold Hill.

Headteacher April Saunders said: "The awards are a fantastic recognition for the significant improvements in all aspects of the work of the school, the hard work of staff and students and a celebration of their success at GCSE."

The awards were for most improved progress in English, most improved attainment in the basic subjects, most improved progress, most improved progress in maths, most improved attainment in the English baccalaureate and an award for the school's recent good Ofsted judgement in February.