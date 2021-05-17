Gidea Park school installs new book 'vending machine' to inspire reading

Published: 2:23 PM May 17, 2021

The vending machine has proved popular with the new readers - Credit: Squirrels Heath Junior School

Squirrels Heath Junior School has installed a new "book vending machine" to get children excited about reading.

The school organised a readathon to fundraise towards the equipment, which dispenses books for reading.

Tracey Drewett, office manager at the school, said: "It was so lovely to see the children’s reaction when they saw our new book vending machine, which arrived just over a week ago.

"We wanted something that would help promote reading throughout the school as well as something that would capture the children’s imagination.

"We felt that a vending machine which dispenses books was just the thing."

Tracey added that so far the book vending machine has generated lots of interest, excitement and discussion about books and reading in the school.

For a chance to win a book, the children have to read three or more times during the week.

They are then entered into a draw and the winner from each class is given a token for the vending machine and an opportunity to select a book to keep.

"Last week, the first lucky winners took home their new books, many couldn’t wait to get reading," Tracey added.