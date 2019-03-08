Search

Gidea Park’s The Royal Liberty School celebrates Good Ofsted rating and plans for expansion

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 March 2019

Headteacher April Saunders of The Royal Liberty School with pupils celebrating being given a Good Ofsted.

Headteacher April Saunders of The Royal Liberty School with pupils celebrating being given a Good Ofsted.

A secondary school in Gidea Park celebrated its first Good Ofsted rating since becoming an academy and joining the Success for All Education Trust.

Headteacher April Saunders of The Royal Liberty School with pupils celebrating being given a Good Ofsted.

The Royal Liberty School in Upper Brentwood Road recently received a Good Ofsted rating that identified the “sense of community, which is palpable throughout the school”.

Headteacher April Saunders said that this is an “exciting time” as The Royal Liberty awaits approval for an expansion and refurbishment which will see a new sports hall, new catering and science facilities and a larger canteen added to the school’s facilities.

“With perfect timing the proposed work would be completed by 2021 - the year we will be celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the school,” said Ms Saunders.

“The inspection judged the quality of education and work of the school community that has resulted in significant improvement and can be seen in our results.”

Inspectors described the school community as “harmonious”.

“Students are well mannered, polite and courteous,” said an inspector in the Ofsted report.

“They work well in pairs and groups and demonstrate a healthy competitive spirit.

“They enjoy the many clubs, visits and trips on offer. Students are well prepared for their future lives.”

The report also noted that while The Royal Liberty has science and maths as specialist subjects, steps have been taken by teachers to raise standards in English by developing a more robust approach to literacy across the curriculum.

Ms Saunders added: “It is wonderful to see our students being recognised as ‘well behaved, respectful and courteous’.

“We are very proud of the education we provide to boys in our care and the success of our students.

Redden Court School in Cotswold Road, Harold Wood was approached by the Department for Education who asked the school to become a sponsor and lead a trust in 2017.

Not long after the trust was set up, The Royal Liberty School contacted Redden Court with the hopes of becoming the first school to join the partnership.

As part of the trust, the schools regularly link up to share practices and resources when possible.

