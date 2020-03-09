Gallery

Gidea Park's Squirrels Heath Junior School launches biodome with plants and weather station

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears Photography

Pupils at a Gidea Park school will now be able learn more about plants and the environment following the opening of a biodome on school grounds.

Amazing Spaces TV presenter George Clarke officially opened the biodome at Squirrels Heath Junior School in Salisbury Road on Monday, March 9.

The enclosed eco-system comes with solar panels, hydroponics, planting boxes and a weather station.

Mary Shipton said: "When Squirrels Heath Junior applied for PSQM (Primary Science Quality Mark) back in 2018, our journey towards a greater understanding of Stem (science, technology, education and maths) and sustainability had just begun.

Pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrate the opening of their school biodome by George Clarke. Picture: Ken Mears Pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrate the opening of their school biodome by George Clarke. Picture: Ken Mears

"Now with the opening of our new biodome, by amazing architect and TV presenter George Clarke, the school embarks on the next chapter of its journey.

"As part of the launch to science week and to mark the opening of the dome, children and staff were treated to an inspiring assembly led by George Clarke, who spoke about his career and his passion for design and sustainable living."