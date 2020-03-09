Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Gidea Park's Squirrels Heath Junior School launches biodome with plants and weather station

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 March 2020

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears Photography

Pupils at a Gidea Park school will now be able learn more about plants and the environment following the opening of a biodome on school grounds.

Amazing Spaces TV presenter George Clarke officially opened the biodome at Squirrels Heath Junior School in Salisbury Road on Monday, March 9.

You may also want to watch:

The enclosed eco-system comes with solar panels, hydroponics, planting boxes and a weather station.

Mary Shipton said: "When Squirrels Heath Junior applied for PSQM (Primary Science Quality Mark) back in 2018, our journey towards a greater understanding of Stem (science, technology, education and maths) and sustainability had just begun.

Pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrate the opening of their school biodome by George Clarke. Picture: Ken MearsPupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrate the opening of their school biodome by George Clarke. Picture: Ken Mears

"Now with the opening of our new biodome, by amazing architect and TV presenter George Clarke, the school embarks on the next chapter of its journey.

"As part of the launch to science week and to mark the opening of the dome, children and staff were treated to an inspiring assembly led by George Clarke, who spoke about his career and his passion for design and sustainable living."

Most Read

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Bike lanes, rat infestation, Cllr Bob Perry, parking and more.

Work will start on the new Cycleway between Dalston and Clapton in late 2020. Picture: TfL

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Most Read

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Bike lanes, rat infestation, Cllr Bob Perry, parking and more.

Work will start on the new Cycleway between Dalston and Clapton in late 2020. Picture: TfL

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Brundle praises ‘togetherness’ after scoring winner against Aldershot

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Gidea Park’s Squirrels Heath Junior School launches biodome with plants and weather station

George Clarke helping pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School plant herbs in their new biodome. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24