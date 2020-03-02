Search

Advanced search

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with 'machete style knife' as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 March 2020

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Archant

After a newsagents was robbed at knifepoint residents in Gidea Park relaunched their Neighbourhood Watch to tackle what they say is a rise in crime in their area.

Residents in Belgrave Avenue are concerned about a rise in burglaries and crime theft in their area. Picture: April RoachResidents in Belgrave Avenue are concerned about a rise in burglaries and crime theft in their area. Picture: April Roach

Two masked robbers targeted Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on Sunday, February 23 at 7.20pm.

A staff member told the Recorder: "They were two young men, maybe 20 to 22 years old.

"They kept saying 'give me money, give me money' and one of them was carrying a big knife."

He added that in the seven years he'd worked in the newsagents he'd never experienced a robbery like this.

A spokesman from the East Area Command police unit said: "Two suspects wearing balaclavas entered the shop, one of them was in possession of a large machete style knife.

"They demanded the till to be opened, taking the money and cigarettes."

The police were unable to find any leads to suspects and the case has been closed.

Residents believe the robbery is part of a rise in crime in the area.

You may also want to watch:

They relaunched a Neighbourhood Watch (NW) group to keep track of incidents happening in and around Belgrave Avenue.

Darren Anderson, NW co-ordinator, said: "We started a Whatsapp group about three weeks ago and it's just snowballed.

"At one point nine cars were stolen in four days and there were three attempted burglaries in Cambridge Avenue, Ferguson Avenue and Amery Gardens."

As the co-ordinator, Darren receives details about crimes in the area from the police which he then shares with residents, along with tips about how to ward off car thieves.

Residents are advised to buy a steering lock or faraday pouch for keyless cars and to remove blue badges and any valuables from their vehicles.

Joan Thomas, another member of the watch, was particularly shocked that the "hard-working" staff at the newsagents had been targeted.

"We've always looked out for each other," said Joan. "[The thieves] took everything, even pennies.

"The shop is never closed - we couldn't function without them."

Darren added: "It makes me so angry that they could rob a small shop like that.

"The shop workers are part of our community."

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Marshalls Park Academy awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Marshalls Park Academy. Picture: Google

‘I’m going to build a legacy’: Jodie Chesney’s dad determined to celebrate daughter’s life on anniversary of Harold Hill murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

East London and Essex raids: 17 arrests, 25 stolen BMWs, Jaguars and Range Rovers and £180,000 seized

The National Crime Agency break open locked doors and hinges with chain saws. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

West Ham’s Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

McMahon praises ‘terrific’ Justham despite defeat at Barrow

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham’s pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24