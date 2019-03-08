Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park residents celebrate couple's 70th wedding anniversary at street party

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 July 2019

Margaret and Peter Metcalf from Gidea Park celebrated their 70th anniversary on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Jaz Chahal

Margaret and Peter Metcalf from Gidea Park celebrated their 70th anniversary on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Jaz Chahal

Archant

More than 150 residents in Gidea Park gathered for a street party to celebrate "community spirit" and a couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

Residents enjoyed a barbeque and cultural dishes at a street party in Gidea Park. Picture: Louise NashResidents enjoyed a barbeque and cultural dishes at a street party in Gidea Park. Picture: Louise Nash

People in Links Avenue and Hockley Drive have formed a new residents group in an attempt to combat crime in their area.

They held a street party with a barbecue and DJ on Saturday, July 6.

Gidea Park residents held a street party on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Louise NashGidea Park residents held a street party on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Louise Nash

You may also want to watch:

Louise Nash from Hockley Drive told the Recorder: "[The group] has been very successful and we have had meetings with the local police, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, local councillors and the neighbourhood watch.

"It has been a great way to meet neighbours face to face in times where everyone leads busy lives.

"We were also celebrating two residents, Margaret and Peter Metcalf who have lived in Links Avenue for 55 years and had their 70th wedding anniversary that day.

"It was a great day and the community spirit was brilliant."

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham fire: MP Jon Cruddas praises firefighters as underground blaze burns on into sixth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

c2c services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists