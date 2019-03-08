Gidea Park residents celebrate couple's 70th wedding anniversary at street party

Margaret and Peter Metcalf from Gidea Park celebrated their 70th anniversary on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Jaz Chahal Archant

More than 150 residents in Gidea Park gathered for a street party to celebrate "community spirit" and a couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

Residents enjoyed a barbeque and cultural dishes at a street party in Gidea Park. Picture: Louise Nash Residents enjoyed a barbeque and cultural dishes at a street party in Gidea Park. Picture: Louise Nash

People in Links Avenue and Hockley Drive have formed a new residents group in an attempt to combat crime in their area.

They held a street party with a barbecue and DJ on Saturday, July 6.

Gidea Park residents held a street party on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Louise Nash Gidea Park residents held a street party on Saturday, July 6. Picture: Louise Nash

Louise Nash from Hockley Drive told the Recorder: "[The group] has been very successful and we have had meetings with the local police, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, local councillors and the neighbourhood watch.

"It has been a great way to meet neighbours face to face in times where everyone leads busy lives.

"We were also celebrating two residents, Margaret and Peter Metcalf who have lived in Links Avenue for 55 years and had their 70th wedding anniversary that day.

"It was a great day and the community spirit was brilliant."