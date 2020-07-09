Search

Advanced search

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

PUBLISHED: 12:30 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 09 July 2020

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Copyright (2020) Matt Grayson, all right reserved

It’s a double celebration for one Gidea Park pub this week, which is not only reopening after the lockdown but is showcasing its £265,000 revamp to the community for the first time.

The pub will open on July 9, 17 later than schedueled. Picture: Matt GraysonThe pub will open on July 9, 17 later than schedueled. Picture: Matt Grayson

The Drill, in Brentwood Road, was due to open on March 27 after the refurbishment work by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars finished.

Instead, licensees Kim FitzGibbon and Wayne Cunningham have had to wait a further 17 weeks before revealing the changes to local residents.

The pub’s exterior has been repainted and new signage and lighting added to give The Drill a smart new look in keeping with its prominent position on the Drill roundabout.

With social distancing now required, the work has included a garden makeover complete with new furniture, artificial grass, plants, a water feature and a children’s play area.

The beer garden atThe Drill in Gidea Park will fit 120 people, when social distancing is eased. Picture: Matt GraysonThe beer garden atThe Drill in Gidea Park will fit 120 people, when social distancing is eased. Picture: Matt Grayson

You may also want to watch:

The interior is now lighter and brighter and there is a sports zone, a new kitchen and a dining area. Kim has spent lockdown perfecting an extended menu featuring 20 traditional pub favourites ranging from fish and chips to burgers.

The couple have put a host of new measures in place to ensure customer safety and to meet health and safety guidelines. Customers will be greeted at the door, shown to a table and receive table service. There is also a one-way system, sanitiser stations and an app for ordering.

Kim and Wayne - who are getting married next year - met at the pub and took it on in July 2017. Since then, they have turned it into a much-loved hub of the community.

The pub was schedueled to reopen in March. Picture: Matt GraysonThe pub was schedueled to reopen in March. Picture: Matt Grayson

They kept up local morale throughout the lockdown with outside displays including a giant rainbow, blue flashing lights on Clap for Carers nights and international flags for the weeks when the Euros would have been on. They marked VE Day by putting up Union Jack flags and playing Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

Kim said: “The whole team is raring to go. We can’t wait to open and show the pub to local residents. We’ve missed all our customers, the pub felt sad and far too quiet without them. Judging from all the messages we’ve had, regulars are desperate to get back to The Drill and meet up again. Their support and good wishes have meant the world to us and kept us going.”

The Drill opens today (July 9) at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Most Read

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Australian Arnold is a keeper for West Ham Women

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham’s Fabianski focused on ‘great opportunity’ at Norwich

West Ham United's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham Women’s captain Flaherty ‘delighted to be back’

West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty on the ball against Arsenal in their FA Cup meeting last season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Player ratings: Midfield duo Rice and Soucek shine in disappointing Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball