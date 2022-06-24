Gidea Park owner increasingly 'worried' in search for missing cat

The Gidea Park owner of a moggie cat has become increasingly “worried” following his disappearance earlier this week.

Stuart Brown, who lives in Station Road, believes his cat Milo may have been mistakenly taken by someone.

It comes after he checked his CCTV to see when he had last seen Milo and it allegedly showed a lady trying to entice him into a box with food on Tuesday, June 21.

Milo is a white moggie with grey markings and Stuart believes he is five or six years old.

The 58-year-old became the owner of Milo around three years ago, after his former family moved away.

Milo is wearing a black collar and has been chipped.

Stuart said: “It feels like one of our children has been stolen from our door.

“Maybe someone mistook him for their cat?

“Usually, he likes to spend time out but will come back home to get food and now I’m getting worried. The longer he is away, the more worried I am getting.”

If you have seen Milo, please get in touch with Stuart on 01708 700932 or via his Twitter @AccountantAAT.